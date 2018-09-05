Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending Aug. 26.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. TEXAS RANGER, by James Patterson and Andrew Bourelle (Little, Brown)

2. THE PRESIDENT IS MISSING, by Bill Clinton and James Patterson (Little, Brown / Knopf)

3. TAILSPIN, by Sandra Brown (Grand Central)

4. PIECES OF HER, by Karin Slaughter (Morrow)

5. THE OUTSIDER, by Stephen King (Scribner)

6. COTTAGE BY THE SEA, by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

7. PARADOX, by Catherine Coulter (Gallery)

8. DESOLATION MOUNTAIN, by William Kent Krueger (Atria)

9. FEARED, by Lisa Scottoline (St. Martin’s)

10. THE OTHER WOMAN, by Daniel Silva (Harper)

NONFICTION

1. GIRL, WASH YOUR FACE, by Rachel Hollis (Nelson)

2. UNHINGED, by Omarosa Manigault Newman (Gallery)

3. 12 RULES FOR LIFE, by Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)

4. THE RUSSIA HOAX, by Gregg Jarrett (Broadside)

5. MAGNOLIA TABLE, by Joanna Gaines (Morrow)

6. EDUCATED, by Tara Westover (Random House)

7. LIARS, LEAKERS, AND LIBERALS, by Jeanine Pirro (Center Street)

8. HOUSE OF TRUMP, HOUSE OF PUTIN, by Craig Unger (Dutton)

9. THE CHAPO GUIDE TO REVOLUTION, by Chapo Trap House (Touchstone)

10. FACTFULNESS, by Hans Rosling (Flatiron)

PAPERBACK

1. RICH PEOPLE PROBLEMS, by Kevin Kwan (Anchor)

2. ELEANOR OLIPHANT IS COMPLETELY FINE, by Gail Honeyman (Penguin Books)

3. CRAZY RICH ASIANS (movie tie-in), by Kevin Kwan (Anchor)

4. INSTANT POT MIRACLE (HMH)

5. LESS, by Andrew Sean Greer (Back Bay)

6. ORIGIN, by Dan Brown (Anchor)

7. GRIT, by Angela Duckworth (Scribner)

8. FIFTY FIFTY, by James Patterson and Candice Fox (Grand Central)

9. Y IS FOR YESTERDAY, by Sue Grafton (Putnam)

10. THE SUN AND HER FLOWERS, by Rupi Kaur (Andrews McMeel)