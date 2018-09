Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending Sept. 9.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. LEVERAGE IN DEATH, by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s)

2. IN HIS FATHER’S FOOTSTEPS, by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

3. TEXAS RANGER, by James Patterson and Andrew Bourelle (Little, Brown)

4. THE PRESIDENT IS MISSING, by Bill Clinton and James Patterson (Little, Brown / Knopf)

5. DARK SENTINEL, by Christine Feehan (Berkley)

6. DEPTH OF WINTER, by Craig Johnson (Viking)

7. THE FALL OF GONDOLIN, by J.R.R. Tolkien (HMH)

8. THE OUTSIDER, by Stephen King (Scribner)

9. TAILSPIN, by Sandra Brown (Grand Central)

10. WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING, by Delia Owens (Putnam)

NONFICTION

1. GIRL, WASH YOUR FACE, by Rachel Hollis (Nelson)

2. 21 LESSONS FOR THE 21ST CENTURY, by Yuval Noah Harari (Random / Spiegel & Grau)

3. THE RUSSIA HOAX, by Gregg Jarrett (Broadside)

4. MAGNOLIA TABLE, by Joanna Gaines (Morrow)

5. THE RESTLESS WAVE, by John McCain and Mark Salter (Simon & Schuster)

6. EDUCATED, by Tara Westover (Random House)

7. 12 RULES FOR LIFE, by Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)

8. EVERY DAY IS EXTRA, by John Kerry (Simon & Schuster)

9. SMALL FRY, by Lisa Brennan-Jobs (Grove)

10. THE CODDLING OF THE AMERICAN MIND, by Greg Lukianoff and Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press)

PAPERBACK

1. RICH PEOPLE PROBLEMS, by Kevin Kwan (Anchor)

2. THE TATTOOIST OF AUSCHWITZ, by Heather Morris (Harper)

3. THE WINNER, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

4. THE DARK BETWEEN STARS, by Atticus (Atria)

5. ELEANOR OLIPHANT IS COMPLETELY FINE, by Gail Honeyman (Penguin Books)

6. LESS, by Andrew Sean Greer (Back Bay)

7. LETTERS TO THE CHURCH, by Francis Chan (David C. Cook)

8. A SIMPLE FAVOR (movie tie-in), by Darcey Bell (Harper)

9. SAPIENS, by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper Perennial)

10. GRIT, by Angela Duckworth (Scribner)