Publisher’s Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending Nov. 17.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. LOOK ALIVE TWENTY-FIVE, by Janet Evanovich (Putnam)

2. LONG ROAD TO MERCY, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

3. THE RECKONING, by John Grisham (Doubleday)

4. PAST TENSE, by Lee Child (Delacorte)

5. EVERY BREATH, by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)

6. NINE PERFECT STRANGERS, by Liane Moriarty (Flatiron)

7. DARK SACRED NIGHT, by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

8. ELEVATION, by Stephen King (Scribner)

9. THE NEXT PERSON YOU MEET IN HEAVEN, by Mitch Albom (Harper)

10. SEA OF GREED, by Clive Cussler and Graham Brown (Putnam)

NONFICTION

1. BECOMING, by Michelle Obama (Crown)

2. HOMEBODY, by Joanna Gaines (Harper Design)

3. IT’S NOT SUPPOSED TO BE THIS WAY, by Lysa TerKeurst (Nelson)

4. WHOSE BOAT IS THIS BOAT?, by The Late Show (Simon & Schuster)

5. GIRL, WASH YOUR FACE, by Rachel Hollis (Nelson)

6. ABOUT MY MOTHER, by Peggy Rowe (Forefront)

7. COOK LIKE A PRO, by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter)

8. KILLING THE SS, by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (Holt)

9. MAGNOLIA TABLE, by Joanna Gaines (Morrow)

10. SHIP OF FOOLS, by Tucker Carlson (Free Press)

PAPERBACK

1. THE TATTOOIST OF AUSCHWITZ, by Heather Morris (Harper)

2. THE 17TH SUSPECT, by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Grand Central)

3. ELEANOR OLIPHANT IS COMPLETELY FINE, by Gail Honeyman (Penguin Books)

4. SAPIENS, by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper Perennial)

5. THE WIFE BETWEEN US, by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen (Griffin)

6. ANDREW JACKSON AND THE MIRACLE OF NEW ORLEANS, by Brian Kilmeade and Don Yaeger (Sentinel)

7. BECOMING (large print ed.), by Michelle Obama (Random House)

8. LESS, by Andrew Sean Greer (Back Bay)

9. BECOMING (Spanish ed.), by Michelle Obama (Plaza & Janés)

10. SOLD ON A MONDAY, by Kristina McMorris (Sourcebooks Landmark)