Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending Jan. 26.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING, by Delia Owens (Putnam)

2. LIAR LIAR, by James Patterson and Candice Fox (Little, Brown)

3. CRUCIBLE, by James Rollins (Morrow)

4. TURNING POINT, by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

5. THE RECKONING, by John Grisham (Doubleday)

6. THE GOLDEN TRESSES OF THE DEAD, by Alan Bradley (Delacorte)

7. FIRE & BLOOD, by George R.R. Martin (Bantam)

8. EVERY BREATH, by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)

9. LONG ROAD TO MERCY, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

10. AN ANONYMOUS GIRL, by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen (St. Martin’s)

NONFICTION

1. BECOMING, by Michelle Obama (Crown)

2. GIRL, WASH YOUR FACE, by Rachel Hollis (Nelson)

3. IT’S NOT SUPPOSED TO BE THIS WAY, by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)

4. EDUCATED, by Tara Westover (Random House)

5. THE FIRST CONSPIRACY, by Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch (Flatiron)

6. HOMEBODY, by Joanna Gaines (Harper Design)

7. THE TRUTHS WE HOLD, by Kamala Harris (Penguin Press)

8. EVERYDAY MILLIONAIRES, by Chris Hogan (Ramsey)

9. 12 RULES FOR LIFE, by Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)

10. THE POINT OF IT ALL, by Charles Krauthammer (Crown Forum)

PAPERBACK

1. THE TATTOOIST OF AUSCHWITZ, by Heather Morris (Harper Paperbacks)

2. THE HOUSE NEXT DOOR, by James Patterson (Grand Central)

3. ELEANOR OLIPHANT IS COMPLETELY FINE, by Gail Honeyman (Penguin)

4. A DOG’S WAY HOME (movie tie-in), by W. Bruce Cameron (Forge)

5. SAPIENS, by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper Perennial)

6. LESS, by Andrew Sean Greer (Back Bay)

7. THE WIFE BETWEEN US, by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen (Griffin)

8. SOLD ON A MONDAY, by Kristina McMorris (Sourcebooks Landmark)

9. THE POWER, by Naomi Alderman (Back Bay)

10. THEN SHE WAS GONE, by Lisa Jewell (Atra)