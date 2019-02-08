TODAY'S PAPER
Bestseller lists for the week ending Feb. 2

The fiction room at Turn of the Corkscrew

The fiction room at Turn of the Corkscrew bookstore in Rockville Centre. Photo Credit: Marisol Diaz

By Publishers Weekly
Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending Feb. 2.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING, by Delia Owens (Putnam)

2. LIAR LIAR, by James Patterson and Candice Fox (Little, Brown)

3. THE RECKONING, by John Grisham (Doubleday)

4. CRUCIBLE, by James Rollins (Morrow)

5. TURNING POINT, by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

6. FIRE & BLOOD, by George R.R. Martin (Bantam)

7. EVERY BREATH, by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)

8. LONG ROAD TO MERCY, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

9. AN ANONYMOUS GIRL, by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen (St. Martin’s)

10. PAST TENSE, by Lee Child (Delacorte)

NONFICTION

1. BECOMING, by Michelle Obama (Crown)

2. FROM THE GROUND UP, by Howard Schultz (Random House)

3. GIRL, WASH YOUR FACE, by Rachel Hollis (Nelson)

4. EDUCATED, by Tara Westover (Random House)

5. TEAM OF VIPERS, by Cliff Sims (St. Martin’s/Dunne)

6. IT’S NOT SUPPOSED TO BE THIS WAY, by Lysa TerKeurst (Nelson)

7. LET ME FINISH, by Chris Christie (Hachette)

8. BRAVE LOVE, by Lisa Leonard (Zondervan)

9. THE FIRST CONSPIRACY, by Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch (Flatiron)

10. MEDICAL MEDIUM LIVER RESCUE, by Anthony William (Hay House)

PAPERBACK

1. THE TATTOOIST OF AUSCHWITZ, by Heather Morris (Harper)

2. THE LOST GIRLS OF PARIS, by Pam Jenoff (Park Row)

3. TOTAL CONTROL, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

4. THE HOUSE NEXT DOOR, by James Patterson (Grand Central)

5. ELEANOR OLIPHANT IS COMPLETELY FINE, by Gail Honeyman (Penguin Books)

6. FASCISM, by Madeleine Albright (Harper Perennial)

7. SAPIENS, by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper Perennial)

8. A DOG’S WAY HOME (movie tie-in), by W. Bruce Cameron (Forge)

9. LICENSED TO LIE, by Sidney Powell (Sidney Powell)

10. LESS, by Andrew Sean Greer (Back Bay)

