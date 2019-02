Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending Feb. 9.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. CONNECTIONS IN DEATH, by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s)

2. WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING, by Delia Owens (Putnam)

3. BLACK LEOPARD, RED WOLF, by Marlon James (Riverhead)

4. THE SILENT PATIENT, by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)

5. LIAR LIAR, by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

6. THE WEDDING GUEST, by Jonathan Kellerman (Ballantine)

7. THE RECKONING, by John Grisham (Doubleday)

8. TURNING POINT, by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

9. FIRE & BLOOD, by George R.R. Martin (Bantam)

10. CRUCIBLE, by James Rollins (Morrow)

NONFICTION

1. BECOMING, by Michelle Obama (Crown)

2. GIRL, WASH YOUR FACE, by Rachel Hollis (Nelson)

3. EDUCATED, by Tara Westover (Random House)

4. FROM THE GROUND UP, by Howard Schultz (Random House)

5. IT’S NOT SUPPOSED TO BE THIS WAY, by Lysa TerKeurst (Nelson)

6. LEADERSHIFT, by John C. Maxwell (HarperCollins Leadership)

7. 31-DAY FOOD REVOLUTION, by Ocean Robbins (Grand Central)

8. BRAVE, NOT PERFECT, by Reshma Saujani (Currency)

9. DIGITAL MINIMALISM, by Cal Newport (Portfolio)

10. THE THEFT OF AMERICA’S SOUL, by Phil Robertson (Nelson)

PAPERBACK

1. THE TATTOOIST OF AUSCHWITZ, by Heather Morris (Harper)

2. THE LOST GIRLS OF PARIS, by Pam Jenoff (Park Row)

3. TOTAL CONTROL, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

4. MY HERO ACADEMIA, Vol. 17, by Kohei Horikoshi (Viz)

5. AN AMERICAN MARRIAGE, by Tayari Jones (Algonquin)

6. THE HOUSE NEXT DOOR, by James Patterson (Grand Central)

7. EMPTY BOTTLES FULL OF STORIES, by R.H. Sin and Martin M. Drake (Andrews McMeel)

8. ELEANOR OLIPHANT IS COMPLETELY FINE, by Gail Honeyman (Penguin)

9. TAILSPIN, by Sandra Brown (Grand Central)

10. THE PROPOSAL, by Jasmine Guillory (Berkley)