Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending Feb. 16.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING, by Delia Owens (Putnam)

2. CONNECTIONS IN DEATH, by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s)

3. BLACK LEOPARD, RED WOLF, by Marlon James (Riverhead)

4. THE RECKONING, by John Grisham (Doubleday)

5. THE SILENT PATIENT, by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)

6. LIAR LIAR, by James Patterson and Candice Fox (Little, Brown)

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

7. FIRE & BLOOD, by George R.R. Martin (Bantam)

8. EVERY BREATH, by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)

9. TURNING POINT, by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

10. THE WEDDING GUEST, by Jonathan Kellerman (Ballantine)

NONFICTION

1. BECOMING, by Michelle Obama (Crown)

2. GRATEFUL AMERICAN, by Gary Sinise (Nelson)

3. EDUCATED, by Tara Westover (Random House)

4. DREYER’S ENGLISH, by Benjamin Dreyer (Random House)

5. IT’S NOT SUPPOSED TO BE THIS WAY, by Lysa TerKeurst (Nelson)

6. THE ESSENTIAL OILS HORMONE SOLUTION, by Mariza Snyder (Rodale)

7. HOMEBODY, by Joanna Gaines (Harper Design)

8. THE THEFT OF AMERICA’S SOUL, by Phil Robertson (Nelson)

9. BRAVE, NOT PERFECT, by Reshma Saujani (Currency)

10. MAGNOLIA TABLE, by Joanna Gaines (Morrow)

PAPERBACK

1. THE TATTOOIST OF AUSCHWITZ, by Heather Morris (Harper)

2. THE LOST GIRLS OF PARIS, by Pam Jenoff (Park Row)

3. JUROR #3, by James Patterson and Nancy Allen (Grand Central)

4. TOTAL CONTROL, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

5. BORN A CRIME, by Trevor Noah (Random/Spiegel & Grau)

6. TAILSPIN, by Sandra Brown (Grand Central)

7. ELEANOR OLIPHANT IS COMPLETELY FINE, by Gail Honeyman (Penguin Books)

8. THE HOUSE NEXT DOOR, by James Patterson (Grand Central)

9. THE IMMORTALISTS, by Chloe Benjamin (Putnam)

10. THE PERFECT COUPLE, by Elin Hilderbrand (Back Bay)