Books

Bestseller lists for the week ending Feb. 23

The fiction room at Turn of the Corkscrew

The fiction room at Turn of the Corkscrew bookstore in Rockville Centre. Photo Credit: Marisol Diaz

By Publishers Weekly
Print

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending Feb. 23.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. THE CHEF, by James Patterson and Max DiLallo (Little, Brown)

2. WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING, by Delia Owens (Putnam)

3. NEVER TELL, by Lisa Gardner (Dutton)

4. CONNECTIONS IN DEATH, by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s)

5. MISSION CRITICAL, by Mark Greaney (Berkley)

6. THE SILENT PATIENT, by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)

7. THE RECKONING, by John Grisham (Doubleday)

8. BLACK LEOPARD, RED WOLF, by Marlon James (Riverhead)

9. FIRE & BLOOD, by George R.R. Martin (Bantam)

10. LIAR LIAR, by James Patterson and Candice Fox (Little, Brown)

NONFICTION

1. THE THREAT, by Andrew G. McCabe (St. Martin’s)

2. BECOMING, by Michelle Obama (Crown)

3. EDUCATED, by Tara Westover (Random House)

4. BRAVE, NOT PERFECT, by Reshma Saujani (Currency)

5. KETO DIET, by Josh Axe (Little, Brown Spark)

6. GRATEFUL AMERICAN, by Gary Sinise (Nelson)

7. FEEDING YOU LIES, by Vani Hari (Hay House)

8. SPEARHEAD, by Adam Makos (Ballantine)

9. IT’S NOT SUPPOSED TO BE THIS WAY, by Lysa TerKeurst (Nelson)

10. DREYER’S ENGLISH, by Benjamin Dreyer (Random House

PAPERBACK

1. THE TATTOOIST OF AUSCHWITZ, by Heather Morris (Harper)

2. THE LOST GIRLS OF PARIS, by Pam Jenoff (Park Row)

3. JUROR #3, by James Patterson and Nancy Allen (Grand Central)

4. TOTAL CONTROL, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

5. TAILSPIN, by Sandra Brown (Grand Central)

6. ELEANOR OLIPHANT IS COMPLETELY FINE, by Gail Honeyman (Penguin Books)

7. THE PERFECT COUPLE, by Elin Hilderbrand (Back Bay)

8. THE HOUSE NEXT DOOR, by James Patterson (Grand Central)

9. THE IMMORTALISTS, by Chloe Benjamin (Putnam)

10. AN AMERICAN MARRIAGE, by Tayari Jones (Algonquin)

By Publishers Weekly

