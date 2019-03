Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending March 2.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING, by Delia Owens (Putnam)

2. THE CHEF, by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

3. THE BORDER, by Don Winslow (Morrow)

4. NEVER TELL, by Lisa Gardner (Dutton)

5. THE SILENT PATIENT, by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)

6. CONNECTIONS IN DEATH, by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s)

7. THE RECKONING, by John Grisham (Doubleday)

8. CHOCOLATE CREAM PIE MURDER, by Joanne Fluke (Kensington)

9. FIRE & BLOOD, by George R.R. Martin (Bantam)

10. NINE PERFECT STRANGERS, by Liane Moriarty (Flatiron)

NONFICTION

1. BECOMING, by Michelle Obama (Crown)

2. THE THREAT, by Andrew G. McCabe (St. Martin’s)

3. GRATEFUL AMERICAN, by Gary Sinise (Nelson)

4. IT’S NOT SUPPOSED TO BE THIS WAY, by Lysa TerKeurst (Nelson)

5. SPEARHEAD, by Adam Makos (Ballantine)

6. WOMEN ROWING NORTH, by Mary Pipher (Bloomsbury)

7. BAD BLOOD, by John Carreyrou (Knopf)

8. SAY NOTHING, by Patrick Radden Keefe (Doubleday)

9. THE UNINHABITABLE EARTH, by David Wallace-Wells (Crown / Duggan)

10. KETO DIET, by Josh Axe (Little, Brown Spark)

PAPERBACK

1. THE TATTOOIST OF AUSCHWITZ, by Heather Morris (Harper)

2. THE LOST GIRLS OF PARIS, by Pam Jenoff (Park Row)

3. THE HUNTRESS, by Kate Quinn (Morrow)

4. JUROR #3, by James Patterson and Nancy Allen (Grand Central)

5. SOLD ON A MONDAY, by Kristina McMorris (Sourcebooks Landmark)

6. TOTAL CONTROL, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

7. CALIFORNIA GIRLS, by Susan Mallery (Mira)

8. TAILSPIN, by Sandra Brown (Grand Central)

9. ELEANOR OLIPHANT IS COMPLETELY FINE, by Gail Honeyman (Penguin Books)

10. THE IMMORTALISTS, by Chloe Benjamin (Putnam)