Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending March 23.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING, by Delia Owens (Putnam)

2. RUN AWAY, by Harlan Coben (Grand Central)

3. CELTIC EMPIRE, by Clive Cussler and Dirk Cussler (Putnam)

4. WOLF PACK, by C.J. Box (Putnam)

5. SILENT NIGHT, by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

6. THE CHEF, by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

7. CEMETERY ROAD, by Greg Iles (Morrow)

8. THE SILENT PATIENT, by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)

9. DAISY JONES & THE SIX, by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

10. THE MALTA EXCHANGE, by Steve Berry (Minotaur)

NONFICTION

1. THE RIGHT SIDE OF HISTORY, by Ben Shapiro (Broadside)

2. GIRL, STOP APOLOGIZING, by Rachel Hollis (HarperCollins Leadership)

3. EAT TO BEAT DISEASE, by William W. Li (Grand Central)

4. BECOMING, by Michelle Obama (Crown)

5. THE LONGEVITY PARADOX, by Steven R. Gundry (Harper Wave)

6. DOING JUSTICE, by Preet Bharara (Knopf)

7. KUSHNER, INC., by Vicky Ward (St. Martin’s)

8. BAD BLOOD, by John Carreyrou (Knopf)

9. THE MOTH PRESENTS: OCCASIONAL MAGIC, by Catherine Burns (Crown Archetype)

10. VEGETABLES ILLUSTRATED (America’s Test Kitchen)

PAPERBACK

1. THE HOME EDIT, by Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin (Clarkson Potter)

2. THE WOMAN IN THE WINDOW, by A.J. Finn (Morrow)

3. THE FIRST LADY, by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois (Grand Central)

4. THE TATTOOIST OF AUSCHWITZ, by Heather Morris (Harper)

5. THE LOST GIRLS OF PARIS, by Pam Jenoff (Park Row)

6. THE HUNTRESS, by Kate Quinn (Morrow)

7. ELEANOR OLIPHANT IS COMPLETELY FINE, by Gail Honeyman (Penguin)

8. PET SEMATARY, by Stephen King (Gallery)

9. SOLD ON A MONDAY, by Kristina McMorris (Sourcebooks Landmark)

10. JUROR #3, by James Patterson and Nancy Allen (Grand Central)