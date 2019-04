Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending April 13.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING, by Delia Owens (Putnam)

2. SOMEONE KNOWS, by Lisa Scottoline (Putnam)

3. LOST ROSES, by Martha Hall Kelly (Ballantine)

4. TWO WEEKS, by Karen Kingsbury (Howard)

5. THE CORNWALLS ARE GONE, by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois (Little, Brown)

6. CELTIC EMPIRE, by Clive Cussler and Dirk Cussler (Putnam)

7. THE TALE TELLER, by Anne Hillerman (Harper)

8. RUN AWAY, by Harlan Coben (Grand Central)

9. METROPOLIS, by Philip Kerr (Putnam)

10. THE SILENT PATIENT, by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)

NONFICTION

1. LIFE WILL BE THE DEATH OF ME, by Chelsea Handler (Random / Spiegel & Grau)

2. BECOMING, by Michelle Obama (Crown)

3. THE PATH MADE CLEAR, by Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron)

4. GIRL, STOP APOLOGIZING, by Rachel Hollis (HarperCollins Leadership)

5. WOLFPACK, by Abby Wambach (Celadon)

6. CLEAN & LEAN, by Ian K. Smith (St. Martin’s)

7. CHARGED, by Emily Bazelon (Random House)

8. THE MATRIARCH, by Susan Page (Twelve)

9. EAT TO BEAT DISEASE, by William W. Li (Grand Central)

10. THE RIGHT SIDE OF HISTORY, by Ben Shapiro (Broadside)

PAPERBACK

1. A GENTLEMAN IN MOSCOW, by Amor Towles (Penguin Books)

2. THE WOMAN IN THE WINDOW, by A.J. Finn (Morrow)

3. THE TATTOOIST OF AUSCHWITZ, by Heather Morris (Harper)

4. SUPERMARKET, by Bobby Hall (Simon & Schuster)

5. THE FIRST LADY, by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois (Grand Central)

6. CAN’T MAKE THIS STUFF UP!, by Susannah B. Lewis (Nelson)

7. THE LOST GIRLS OF PARIS, by Pam Jenoff (Park Row)

8. ELEANOR OLIPHANT IS COMPLETELY FINE, by Gail Honeyman (Penguin Books)

9. SOMETHING IN THE WATER, by Catherine Steadman (Ballantine)

10. AFTER, by Anna Todd (Gallery)