Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending April 20.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. REDEMPTION, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

2. WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING, by Delia Owens (Putnam)

3. LOST ROSES, by Martha Hall Kelly (Ballantine)

4. SOMEONE KNOWS, by Lisa Scottoline (Putnam)

5. STAR WARS: MASTER & APPRENTICE, by Claudia Gray (Del Rey)

6. NORMAL PEOPLE, by Sally Rooney (Hogarth)

7. THE CORNWALLS ARE GONE, by James Patterson and Brendan Du Bois (Little, Brown)

8. CELTIC EMPIRE, by Clive Cussler and Dirk Cussler (Putnam)

9. RUN AWAY, by Harlan Coben (Grand Central)

10. MIRACLE AT ST. ANDREWS, by James Patterson and Peter de Jonge (Little, Brown)

NONFICTION

1. NEXT LEVEL BASIC, by Stassi Schroeder (Gallery)

2. THE SECOND MOUNTAIN, by David Brooks (Random House)

3. BECOMING, by Michelle Obama (Crown)

4. GIRL, STOP APOLOGIZING, by Rachel Hollis (HarperCollins Leadership)

5. LIFE WILL BE THE DEATH OF ME, by Chelsea Handler (Random / Spiegel & Grau)

6. CRUSHING, by T.D. Jakes (FaithWords)

7. THE PATH MADE CLEAR, by Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron)

8. 131 METHOD, by Chalene Johnson (Hay House)

9. SHORTEST WAY HOME, by Pete Buttigieg (Liveright)

10. THE MATRIARCH, by Susan Page (Twelve)

PAPERBACK

1. THE MISTER, by E.L. James (Vintage)

2. THE TATTOOIST OF AUSCHWITZ, by Heather Morris (Harper)

3. THE WOMAN IN THE WINDOW, by A.J. Finn (Morrow)

4. THE 13-MINUTE MURDER, by James Patterson (Grand Central)

5. A GENTLEMAN IN MOSCOW, by Amor Towles (Penguin Books)

6. THE LOST GIRLS OF PARIS, by Pam Jenoff (Park Row)

7. THE FIRST LADY, by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois (Grand Central)

8. SUPERMARKET, by Bobby Hall (Simon & Schuster)

9. THE OVERSTORY, by Richard Powers (Norton)

10. SOMETHING IN THE WATER, by Catherine Steadman (Ballantine)