Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending April 27.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING, by Delia Owens (Putnam)

2. NEON PREY, by John Sandford (Putnam)

3. REDEMPTION, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

4. WAR OF THE SPARK: RAVNICA, by Greg Weisman (Del Rey)

5. LOST ROSES, by Martha Hall Kelly (Ballantine)

6. SOMEONE KNOWS, by Lisa Scottoline (Putnam)

7. NORMAL PEOPLE, by Sally Rooney (Hogarth)

8. CELTIC EMPIRE, by Clive Cussler and Dirk Cussler (Putnam)

9. THE CORNWALLS ARE GONE, by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois (Little, Brown)

10. RUN AWAY, by Harlan Coben (Grand Central)

NONFICTION

1. BECOMING, by Michelle Obama (Crown)

2. THE MOMENT OF LIFT, by Melinda Gates (Flatiron)

3. GIRL, STOP APOLOGIZING, by Rachel Hollis (HarperCollins Leadership)

4. THE SECOND MOUNTAIN, by David Brooks (Random House)

5. CRIBSHEET, by Emily Oster (Penguin Press)

6. PULLING PROFITS OUT OF A HAT, by Brad Sugars and Monte Wyatt (Cranberry)

7. AMERICA BEFORE, by Graham Hancock (St. Martin’s)

8. NEXT LEVEL BASIC, by Stassi Schroeder (Gallery)

9. LIFE WILL BE THE DEATH OF ME, by Chelsea Handler (Random/Spiegel & Grau)

10. THE PATH MADE CLEAR, by Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron)

PAPERBACK

1. THE MUELLER REPORT (Scribner)

2. THE MISTER, by E.L. James (Vintage)

3. THE TATTOOIST OF AUSCHWITZ, by Heather Morris (Harper)

4. THE WOMAN IN THE WINDOW, by A.J. Finn (Morrow)

5. COOK ONCE, EAT ALL WEEK, by Cassy Joy Garcia (Victory Belt)

6. A GENTLEMAN IN MOSCOW, by Amor Towles (Penguin Books)

7. THE 13-MINUTE MURDER, by James Patterson (Grand Central)

8. THE LOST GIRLS OF PARIS, by Pam Jenoff (Park Row)

9. THE FIRST LADY, by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois (Grand Central)

10. A DOG’S JOURNEY (movie tie-in), by W. Bruce Cameron (Forge)