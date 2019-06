Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending June 1.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING, by Delia Owens (Putnam)

2. QUEEN BEE, by Dorothea Benton Frank (Morrow)

3. THE 18TH ABDUCTION, by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)

4. REDEMPTION, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

5. SUNSET BEACH, by Mary Kay Andrews (St. Martin’s)

6. THE GUEST BOOK, by Sarah Blake (Flatiron)

7. BLESSING IN DISGUISE, by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

8. FIRE & BLOOD, by George R.R. Martin (Bantam)

9. THE STIEHL ASSASSIN, by Terry Brooks (Del Rey)

10. NEON PREY, by John Sandford (Putnam)

NONFICTION

1. STAY SEXY & DON’T GET MURDERED, by Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark (Forge)

2. UNFREEDOM OF THE PRESS, by Mark R. Levin (Threshold)

3. HOWARD STERN COMES AGAIN, by Howard Stern (Simon & Schuster)

4. THE PIONEERS, by David McCullough (Simon & Schuster)

5. SEA STORIES, by William H. McRaven (Grand Central)

6. BECOMING, by Michelle Obama (Crown)

7. EVERYTHING IS [Expletive], by Mark Manson (Harper)

8. RANGE, by David Epstein (Riverhead)

9. MEDICAL MEDIUM CELERY JUICE, by Anthony William (Hay House)

10. ANTHONY BOURDAIN REMEMBERED (Ecco)

PAPERBACK

1. THE MUELLER REPORT (Scribner)

2. BEFORE WE WERE YOURS, by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

3. LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE, by Celeste Ng (Penguin Books)

4. LONG ROAD TO MERCY, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

5. THE MUELLER REPORT (Skyhorse)

6. THE TATTOOIST OF AUSCHWITZ, by Heather Morris (Harper)

7. THE WOMAN IN THE WINDOW, by A.J. Finn (Morrow)

8. THE MISTER, by E.L. James (Vintage)

9. A GENTLEMAN IN MOSCOW, by Amor Towles (Penguin Books)

10. THE DEATH OF MRS. WESTAWAY, by Ruth Ware (Scout)