Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending June 8.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING, by Delia Owens (Putnam)

2. UNSOLVED, by James Patterson and David Ellis (Little, Brown)

3. CITY OF GIRLS, by Elizabeth Gilbert (Riverhead)

4. QUEEN BEE, by Dorothea Benton Frank (Morrow)

5. FALL; OR, DODGE IN HELL, by Neal Stephenson (Morrow)

6. ON EARTH WE’RE BRIEFLY GORGEOUS, by Ocean Vuong (Penguin Press)

7. SKIN GAME, by Stuart Woods and Parnell Hall (Putnam)

8. REDEMPTION, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

9. THE 18TH ABDUCTION, by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)

10. SUNSET BEACH, by Mary Kay Andrews (St. Martin’s)

NONFICTION

1. UNFREEDOM OF THE PRESS, by Mark R. Levin (Threshold)

2. STAY SEXY & DON’T GET MURDERED, by Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark (Forge)

3. THE PIONEERS, by David McCullough (Simon & Schuster)

4. SIEGE, by Michael Wolff (Holt)

5. HOWARD STERN COMES AGAIN, by Howard Stern (Simon & Schuster)

6. NATURALLY TAN, by Tan France (St. Martin’s)

7. BECOMING, by Michelle Obama (Crown)

8. SEA STORIES, by William H. McRaven (Grand Central)

9. THE MOMENT OF LIFT, by Melinda Gates (Flatiron)

10. GIRL, STOP APOLOGIZING, by Rachel Hollis (HarperCollins Leadership)

PAPERBACK

1. THE MUELLER REPORT (Scribner)

2. BEFORE WE WERE YOURS, by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

3. LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE, by Celeste Ng (Penguin Books)

4. LONG ROAD TO MERCY, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

5. THE TATTOOIST OF AUSCHWITZ, by Heather Morris (Harper)

6. CALYPSO, by David Sedaris (Back Bay)

7. THE OUTSIDER, by Stephen King (Gallery)

8. THE WOMAN IN THE WINDOW, by A.J. Finn (Morrow)

9. MY HERO ACADEMIA, Vol. 19, by Kohei Horikoshi (Viz)

10. THE MISTER, by E.L. James (Vintage)