Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending June 15.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING, by Delia Owens (Putnam)

2. UNSOLVED, by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

3. CITY OF GIRLS, by Elizabeth Gilbert (Riverhead)

4. TOM CLANCY: ENEMY CONTACT, by Mike Maden (Putnam)

5. MRS. EVERYTHING, by Jennifer Weiner (Atria)

6. THE ORACLE, by Clive Cussler and Robin Burcell (Putnam)

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

7. REDEMPTION, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

8. THE SUMMER GUESTS, by Mary Alice Monroe (Gallery)

9. QUEEN BEE, by Dorothea Benton Frank (Morrow)

10. ON EARTH WE’RE BRIEFLY GORGEOUS, by Ocean Vuong (Penguin Press)

NONFICTION

1. UNFREEDOM OF THE PRESS, by Mark R. Levin (Threshold)

2. SONGS OF AMERICA, by Jon Meacham and Tim McGraw (Random House)

3. THE PIONEERS, by David McCullough (Simon & Schuster)

4. HOWARD STERN COMES AGAIN, by Howard Stern (Simon & Schuster)

5. HOW TO SKIMM YOUR LIFE, by The Skimm (Ballantine)

6. BECOMING, by Michelle Obama (Crown)

7. SEA STORIES, by William H. McRaven (Grand Central)

8. STAY SEXY & DON’T GET MURDERED, by Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark (Forge)

9. SIEGE, by Michael Wolff (Holt)

10. UNDO IT!, by Dean Ornish and Anne Ornish (Ballantine)

PAPERBACK

1. THE MUELLER REPORT (Scribner)

2. BEFORE WE WERE YOURS, by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

3. LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE, by Celeste Ng (Penguin)

4. THE OUTSIDER, by Stephen King (Gallery)

5. THE TATTOOIST OF AUSCHWITZ, by Heather Morris (Harper)

6. THE PRESIDENT IS MISSING, by Bill Clinton and James Patterson (Grand Central / Knopf)

7. LONG ROAD TO MERCY, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

8. THE WOMAN IN THE WINDOW, by A.J. Finn (Morrow)

9. A GENTLEMAN IN MOSCOW, by Amor Towles (Penguin)

10. THE MISTER, by E.L. James (Vintage)