Books

Bestsellers for the week ending Nov. 2

Bestsellers on display at Book Revue in Huntington.

By Publishers Weekly
HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. BLUE MOON, by Lee Child (Delacorte)

2. THE GUARDIANS, by John Grisham (Doubleday)

3. THE NIGHT FIRE, by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

4. THE LOST CAUSES OF BLEAK CREEK, by Rhett James McLaughlin and Link Neal (Crown)

5. THE DUTCH HOUSE, by Ann Patchett (Harper)

6. FIND ME, by André Aciman (FSG)

7. THE INSTITUTE, by Stephen King (Scribner)

8. THE WATER DANCER, by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World)

9. THE 19TH CHRISTMAS, by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)

10. THE DESERTER, by Nelson DeMille and Alex DeMille (Simon & Schuster)

NONFICTION

1. THE PIONEER WOMAN COOKS: THE NEW FRONTIER, by Ree Drummond (Morrow)

2. THE BEAUTIFUL ONES, by Prince (Random / Spiegel & Grau)

3. BLOWOUT, by Rachel Maddow (Crown)

4. THE PLOT AGAINST THE PRESIDENT, by Lee Smith (Center Street)

5. ME, by Elton John (Holt)

6. HALF BAKED HARVEST: SUPER SIMPLE, by Tieghan Gerard (Clarkson Potter)

7. CATCH AND KILL, by Ronan Farrow (Little, Brown)

8. THE BOOK OF GUTSY WOMEN, by Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton (Simon & Schuster)

9. TALKING TO STRANGERS, by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)

10. THE AMERICAN STORY, by David M. Rubenstein (Simon & Schuster)

PAPERBACK

1. EVERY BREATH, by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)

2. THE GREAT ALONE, by Kristin Hannah (Griffin)

3. REDEMPTION, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

4. OPEN BORDERS, by Bryan Caplan and Zach Weinersmith (First Second)

5. THE 18TH ABDUCTION, by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Grand Central)

6. OF BLOOD AND BONE, by Nora Roberts (Griffin)

7. THE OVERSTORY, by Richard Powers (Norton)

8. BEFORE WE WERE YOURS, by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

9. NINE PERFECT STRANGERS, by Liane Moriarty (Flatiron)

10. LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE, by Celeste Ng (Penguin Books)

