Bestseller lists for the week ending June 17
Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending June 17.
HARDCOVER
FICTION
1. THE PRESIDENT IS MISSING, by Bill Clinton and Patterson (Little, Brown / Knopf)
2. THE OUTSIDER, by Stephen King (Scribner)
3. TOM CLANCY: LINE OF SIGHT, by Mike Maden (Putnam)
4. SHELTER IN PLACE, by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s)
5. THE FALLEN, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)
6. THE PHARAOH KEY, by Douglas J. Preston and Lincoln Child (Grand Central)
7. BEFORE THE STORM, by Christie Golden (Del Rey)
8. THE GRAY GHOST, by Clive Cussler and Robin Burcell (Putnam)
9. THERE THERE, by Tommy Orange (Knopf)
10. THE DEATH OF MRS. WESTAWAY, by Ruth Ware (Scout)
NONFICTION
1. MAGNOLIA TABLE, by Joanna Gaines (Morrow)
2. TRUMP’S AMERICA, by Newt Gingrich (Center Street)
3. CALYPSO, by David Sedaris (Little, Brown)
4. THE SOUL OF AMERICA, by Jon Meacham (Random House)
5. 12 RULES FOR LIFE, by Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)
6. GIRL, WASH YOUR FACE, by Rachel Hollis (Nelson)
7. THE RESTLESS WAVE, by John McCain and Mark Salter (Simon & Schuster)
8. LINCOLN’S LAST TRIAL, by Dan Abrams and David Fisher (Hanover Square)
9. THREE DAYS IN MOSCOW, by Bret Baier (Morrow)
10. THE PLANT PARADOX COOKBOOK, by Steven R. Gundry (Harper Wave)
PAPERBACK
1. ELEANOR OLIPHANT IS COMPLETELY FINE, by Gail Honeyman (Penguin Books)
2. INTO THE WATER, by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead)
3. KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON, by David Grann (Vintage)
4. LESS, by Andrew Sean Greer (Back Bay)
5. SAPIENS, by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper Perennial)
6. HILLBILLY ELEGY, by J.D. Vance (Harper)
7. EVERYBODY, ALWAYS, by Bob Goff (Nelson)
8. THE SUN AND HER FLOWERS, by Rupi Kaur (Andrews McMeel)
9. A STRANGER IN THE HOUSE, by Shari Lapena (Penguin Books)
10. PRINCESS, by James Patterson and Rees Jones (Grand Central)
