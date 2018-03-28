Their forthcoming novel may be titled “The President Is Missing,” but there’s no mystery where former President Bill Clinton and author James Patterson will be in June: On Long Island.

The Book Revue in Huntington announced on its website Wednesday that the co-authors will appear at the independent bookstore on June 6 at noon. Tickets are $30 plus tax, and a limited number will be available for sale at the store or by telephone on May 7 starting at 9:30 a.m. The ticket includes a copy of the book, which can be signed at the event.

“The President Is Missing” is a high-concept thriller in which the U.S. president has disappeared. It is being copublished by Alfred A. Knopf and Little, Brown and Co., and goes on sale June 4. Clinton previously appeared at Book Revue in 2007 for his book “Giving: How Each of Us Can Change the World,” and in 2004, when he released his memoir, “My Life.”

Book Revue is at 313 New York Ave. in Huntington; 631-271-1442.