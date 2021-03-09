Eighteen Black authors have each penned a short story in the new hardcover anthology "Black Panther: Tales of Wakanda," based on the Marvel Comics superhero and his African nation.

Published Tuesday by Titan Books, the collection features writers including Linda D. Addison, the first African-American winner of the Horror Writers Association's Bram Stoker Award; acclaimed poet Nikki Giovanni; YA novelist L.L. McKinney, one of The Root magazine's 100 most influential African Americans of 2020; and author, playwright and comics creator Alex Simmons, co-founder of New York City's Kids Comic Con.

The prose stories feature Wakandan king T'Challa, the Black Panther; political revolutionary Erik Killmonger; and Princess Shuri and the elite Dora Milaje bodyguards, as well as such fellow Marvel characters as Storm from the X-Men, Monica Rambeau, Namor the Sub-Mariner and voodoo master Jericho Drumm.