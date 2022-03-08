TODAY'S PAPER
EntertainmentBooks

Bob Dylan book on 'Modern Song' to come out in November

Bob Dylan's book of essays is set to

Bob Dylan's book of essays is set to be released in November, says publisher Simon & Schuster. Credit: AP / Chris Pizzello

By The Associated Press
Bob Dylan has a new book coming out this fall, a collection of more than 60 essays about songs and songwriters he admires, from Stephen Foster to Elvis Costello.

The new book, "The Philosophy of Modern Song," is his first release of new material since the acclaimed memoir "Chronicles: Volume One" was published in 2004. "The Philosophy of Modern Song" is scheduled for Nov. 8.

"He analyzes what he calls the trap of easy rhymes, breaks down how the addition of a single syllable can diminish a song, and even explains how bluegrass relates to heavy metal," according to an announcement issued Tuesday by Simon & Schuster. "And while they (the essays) are ostensibly about music, they are really meditations and reflections on the human condition. Running throughout the book are nearly 150 carefully curated photos as well as a series of dream-like riffs that, taken together, resemble an epic poem."

The 80-year-old singer-songwriter won the Nobel Prize for literature in 2016 and has continued to tour and record, his most recent album, "Rough and Rowdy Ways," was released in 2020.

