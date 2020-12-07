TODAY'S PAPER
Bob Woodward to take on final days of Trump's presidency

Washington Post journalists Robert Costa, left, and Bob

Washington Post journalists Robert Costa, left, and Bob Woodward, seen in a composite image, are writing a book about the final days of Donald Trump's presidency. Credit: Composite: AP

By The Associated Press
Print

Bob Woodward's next book finds him in the familiar world of documenting a presidency's ending.

Woodward is teaming up with Washington Post colleague Robert Costa on a book about the waning days of Donald Trump's administration and on the initial phase of Joe Biden's presidency. The book does not yet have a title or release date.

In 1976, Woodward and then-fellow Washington Post reporter Carl Bernstein collaborated on the bestselling "The Final Days," what was then an unusually detailed and devastating account of President Richard Nixon as he neared being forced out of office over the Watergate scandal the reporters helped break.

Woodward, 77, already has written two bestsellers on Trump, "Fear" and "Rage."

For the new book, Woodward and Costa will have competition from other Post reporters. Penguin Press announced Monday that Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig, co-authors of the Trump book "A Very Stable Genius," are writing about his last year in office and his loss to Biden. There is currently no title or release date.

By The Associated Press

