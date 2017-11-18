Author events on Long Island, week of Nov. 19
Monday, Nov. 20
Speech-language pathologists Kimberly Tice and Venita Litvack discuss and sign copies of their children’s book, “Lou Knows What to Do: Special Diet.” At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com
Tuesday, Nov. 21
Karyn Schoenbart, CEO of The NPD Group, talks about and signs copies of “MOM.B.A.: Essential Business Advice from One Generation to the Next.” At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com
Friday, Nov. 24
Actor Alec Baldwin, author of the memoir “Nevertheless,” and wife Hilaria Baldwin, author of “The Living Clearly Method,” do a children’s story time reading and sign copies of their books. Register in advance. At 2 p.m., BookHampton, 41 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-4939, bookhampton.com
Lauren-Brooke Eisen, senior counsel at the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU School of Law, talks about and signs copies of “Inside Private Prisons: An American Dilemma in the Age of Mass Incarceration.” At 5 p.m., Canio’s Books, 290 Main St. Sag Harbor; 631-725-4926, caniosbooks.com
Saturday, Nov. 25
New York Post reporter Isabel Vincent gives a talk on creativity and cooking, followed by a signing of her book “Dinner with Edward: Story of an Unexpected Friendship.” Refreshments will be served. At 5 p.m., Canio’s Books, 290 Main St. Sag Harbor; 631-725-4926, caniosbooks.com