Author events on Long Island, week of Nov. 19

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin will be at

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin will be at BookHampton on Nov. 24. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Eugene Gologursky

By Newsday Staff
Monday, Nov. 20

Speech-language pathologists Kimberly Tice and Venita Litvack discuss and sign copies of their children’s book, “Lou Knows What to Do: Special Diet.” At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com

Tuesday, Nov. 21

Karyn Schoenbart, CEO of The NPD Group, talks about and signs copies of “MOM.B.A.: Essential Business Advice from One Generation to the Next.” At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com

Friday, Nov. 24

Actor Alec Baldwin, author of the memoir “Nevertheless,” and wife Hilaria Baldwin, author of “The Living Clearly Method,” do a children’s story time reading and sign copies of their books. Register in advance. At 2 p.m., BookHampton, 41 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-4939, bookhampton.com

Friday, Nov. 24

Lauren-Brooke Eisen, senior counsel at the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU School of Law, talks about and signs copies of “Inside Private Prisons: An American Dilemma in the Age of Mass Incarceration.” At 5 p.m., Canio’s Books, 290 Main St. Sag Harbor; 631-725-4926, caniosbooks.com

Saturday, Nov. 25

New York Post reporter Isabel Vincent gives a talk on creativity and cooking, followed by a signing of her book “Dinner with Edward: Story of an Unexpected Friendship.” Refreshments will be served. At 5 p.m., Canio’s Books, 290 Main St. Sag Harbor; 631-725-4926, caniosbooks.com

