Penguin Random House, PEN America team up to Book the Vote

Anita Hill will be among the contributors

 Anita Hill will be among the contributors to the online initiative Book the Vote. Credit: Invision / AP / Andy Kropa

By The Associated Press
Anita Hill, Neil Gaiman and Ann Patchett will be among the contributors to Book the Vote, an online initiative to provide information on the electoral system, voting registration and civic topics.

Book the Vote is a collaboration among Penguin Random House, PEN America, the nonprofit organization When We All Vote and the literary retailer Out of Print, which is owned by Penguin Random House.

The website will include videos from Hill, Gaiman, Patchett and other authors and public figures, including Jennifer Egan, Jeffrey Toobin, Susan Orlean and Alan Cumming. One feature is called "How America Works" and covers four topics: the right to vote, voting for the president, the Supreme Court and the Electoral College.

"Truth, facts, press freedom, and the future of open discourse are all on the ballot this November," PEN America CEO Suzanne Nossel said in a statement.

Noseel and Penguin Random House U.S. CEO Madeline McIntosh said they were pleased to be working together to provide credible and authoritative information about the nation's election and voting rights.

By The Associated Press

