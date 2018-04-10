CIRCE, by Madeline Miller. Remember Circe? In Homer’s “Odyssey,” she was the enchantress who drugged Odysseus’ men and turned them into swine. Miller, author of “The Song of Achilles,” tells the story from Circe’s POV and transforms it into a thrilling feminist parable. (Little, Brown; $27)

THE FOX HUNT: A Refugee’s Memoir of Coming to America, by Mohammed Al Samawi. Born and raised Muslim in Yemen, Al Samawi read the Bible at 23 and began promoting dialogue with Jews and Christians. He tells the story of this dangerous work — and his escape from the civil war — in this unique immigrant memoir. (William Morrow, $27.99)

ASSUME THE WORST: The Graduation Speech You’ll Never Hear, by Carl Hiaasen. The author of “Bad Monkey” and “Sick Puppy” doesn’t do stock “encouragement and inspiration” in this bluntly and funny little book for grads. The illustrations are by cartoonist Roz Chast, a fellow pessimist. (Alfred A. Knopf, $15.95)