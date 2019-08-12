10 BookTube channels for book lovers
There's more to YouTube than cat videos. BookTube, a subset of YouTube channels comprised of videos by and for avid readers, is a must if you want to get reviews, listen to intelligent discussions on books old and new, or just share a few laughs. If you're new to BookTube, get started with these 10 channels.
- HarperCollins' Book Studio 16 — The publishing house shares short interviews with authors, as well as cover reveals and book trailers.
- C.S. Lewis Doodle — These creative, compelling animated illustrations are designed to promote better understanding of Lewis' works, such as "The Abolition of Man."
- Brown Girl Reading — Thoughtful discussions with Diana Evans, mostly on books by diverse authors, such as Judith Guest's "Ordinary People."
- PolandBananasBooks — BookTube hall-of-famer Christine Riccio, who has more than 400,000 subscribers, posts a couple of chatty, amusing videos each week — from reviews to book-tailored yoga poses and a newbie's guide to fantasy and sci-fi.
- Wisecrack's Thug Notes — Six seasons of hilarious summaries of the classics in gangster-speak, paired with thoughtful analysis.
- Penguin Random House's Read It Forward — Writers such as Taffy Brodesser-Akner and Amber Tamblyn share what they're reading. There are also six monthly recommendations around a theme, like foodie books, and 20-minute "book club discussion" chats.
- SavidgeReads — Charming U.K. reader Simon Savidge delves into literary fiction. Look for cameos by authors, other BookTubers and his endearing "mum."
- Crash Course Literature — Vlogger and author brothers Hank and John Green teach a variety of topics, including a terrific series on literature: fun, classroom-ready lessons on "Pride and Prejudice," "The Great Gatsby" and dozens of other titles.
- Snazzy Reads — Reviews and recommendations from a 10-year-old "dapper dude" — a prolific reader who's interested in both kid lit and more advanced titles.
- HarperCollins' Epic Reads — This YA-centric community shares weekly "book nerd problem" videos, plus author interviews, book trailers and suggestions for culturally diverse contemporary YA books.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.