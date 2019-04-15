TODAY'S PAPER
Carly Simon writing memoir about Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis

Carly Simon, pictured right, is writing a memoir

Carly Simon, pictured right, is writing a memoir about her friendship with the late Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. Photo Credit: Composite: AP

By The Associated Press
Carly Simon is writing an "intimate, vulnerable" memoir about a very famous friend, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. 

Farrar, Straus and Giroux announced Monday that Simon's "Touched by the Sun" was scheduled for Oct. 22. According to the publisher, Simon and Onassis met at a summer party on Martha's Vineyard and began an "improbable, but lasting friendship." Simon, best known for such songs as "You're So Vain" and "The Spy Who Loved Me," said in a statement that Onassis became everything from a "protective mother figure" to a "mischievous pal." Onassis died in 1994.

Simon has written a previous memoir, "Boys In the Trees."

By The Associated Press

