Publisher HarperCollins cancels Chris Cuomo's upcoming book

Chris Cuomo attends the Turner Upfront 2018 arrivals

Chris Cuomo attends the Turner Upfront 2018 arrivals on the red carpet at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on May 16, 2018.   Credit: Getty Images for Turner/Mike Coppola

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

The publishing house HarperCollins has canceled a scheduled book by former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo.

A representative for the publisher's imprint Custom House said in a statement Tuesday, "Custom House does not intend to publish the Chris Cuomo book," titled "Deep Denial" and set for release next year.

Queens-born Chris Cuomo, 51, has not commented publicly. He had been fired over the weekend by the news network CNN following its investigation into his involvement defending his older brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, against sexual-harassment accusations. On Monday Chris Cuomo announced he was stepping down from his SiriusXM radio show.

The publisher had earlier described the book as "a provocative analysis of the harsh truths that the pandemic and Trump years have exposed about America — about our strength and our character — and a road map of the work needed to make our ideals match reality."

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

