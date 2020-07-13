TODAY'S PAPER
Library of Congress to honor author Colson Whitehead

Colson Whitehead is also the first author to

Colson Whitehead is also the first author to win Pulitzer Prizes for consecutive works of fiction — 2016's "The Underground Railroad" and "The Nickel Boys," for which he won in April. Credit: Madeline Whitehead / Doubleday via AP

By The Associated Press
Colson Whitehead keeps winning awards.

Already this year's recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for fiction and the Orwell Prize for political fiction, Whitehead is now being honored by the Library of Congress. On Monday, the Library announced that he had won the Library of Congress Prize for American Fiction.

Whitehead, 50, is the youngest winner of the lifetime achievement prize, which the library has previously given to Toni Morrison, Philip Roth and Denis Johnson, among others. He is the first author to win Pulitzers for consecutive works of fiction — “The Underground Railroad” and “The Nickel Boys,” for which he won in April.

Whitehead, who spent his childhood summers in Sag Harbor, purchased a home in East Hampton in 2017. His novel "Sag Harbor" was published in 2009.

“As a kid, I’d walk into great New York City libraries like the Schomburg and the Mid-Manhattan, on a field trip or for a school assignment, and feel this deep sense of awe, as if I’d stumbled into a sacred pocket in the city,” Whitehead said in a statement. “I hope that right now there’s a young kid who looks like me, who sees the Library of Congress recognize Black artists and feels encouraged to pursue their own vision and find their own sacred spaces of inspiration.”

On Thursday, Whitehead and Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden will discuss race in America as part the video series “Hear You, Hear Me,” which airs at 7 p.m. The conversation will be available at 7 p.m. on the Library’s Facebook and YouTube channels and its website.

