DEACON KING KONG (Riverhead Books, 384 pp., $28)

James McBride’s sumptuous new novel “Deacon King Kong” opens as a crime drama when an aging drunk known as Sportcoat pulls a gun, points it at the face of a 19-year-old drug dealer and fires.

Much more is in store. With many plot twists and spellbinding scenes, “Deacon King Kong” becomes a partly comic but deeply poignant rumination on race and love.

The shooting, committed in September 1969 in broad daylight before many of Sportcoat’s friends, stuns the community, a down-on-its heels Brooklyn neighborhood. The shooting also reverberates throughout the novel, which is far more than a crime thriller or police procedural, although it has a touch of both.

With Sportcoat, a 71-year-old deacon at Five Ends Baptist Church, McBride has created a flawed but compelling and even heroic central figure. He is a bit Hamlet-like, talking to the ghost of his wife, Hettie, a beloved member of his church who was found dead in harbor waters two years before the shooting.

With Sportcoat and Hettie, who arrived at the Cause Houses neighborhood in 1945 as part of the great migration of Southern blacks, the novel becomes a moving love story.

It is also a witty sociological study of a waterfront Brooklyn community dotted with shabby apartments in high-rise housing projects — poor but lively, with derelict docks where crime and commerce mix.

With “Deacon King Kong,” fiction written in prose that carries the pulsing force of life, McBride adds another distinguished entry to his wide-ranging repertoire.