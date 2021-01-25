NEW YORK (AP) —"The Dead are Arising: The Life of Malcolm X," co-written by Tamara Payne and her father, the late Newsday editor and columnist Les Payne, Isabel Wilkerson's "Caste," and fiction by Martin Amis are among this year's finalists for National Book Critics Circle prizes.

The critics circle announced five nominees in each of six competitive categories Sunday, and seven finalists for an award for best first book. Winners will be announced March 25.

The Paynes' book, winner last fall of the National Book Award was nominated in the biography category. The other finalists were Amy Stanley's "Stranger in the Shogun’s City: A Japanese Woman and Her World," Zachary D. Carter's "The Price of Peace: Money, Democracy, and the Life of John Maynard Keynes," Heather Clark's "Red Comet: The Short Life and Blazing Art of Sylvia Plath" and Maggie Doherty's "The Equivalents: A Story of Art, Female Friendship, and Liberation in the 1960s."

Wilkerson's "Caste," her widely read exploration of American racism; was a nonfiction finalist. The others were Walter Johnson's "The Broken Heart of America: St, Louis and the Violent History of the United States," James Shapiro's "Shakespeare in a Divided America," Sarah Smarsh's "She Come By It Natural: Dolly Parton and the Women Who Lived Her Songs" and Tom Zoellner's "Island on Fire: The Revolt That Ended Slavery in the British Empire."

In the NBCC's fiction award category, Amis was nominated for his autobiographical novel "Inside Story" and Randall Kenan, who died in 2020, for the story collection "If I Had Two Wings." The other finalists were Maggie O’Farrell's "Hamnet," Souvankham Thammavongsa's "How to Pronounce Knife" and Bryan Washington's "Memorial."

This year's nominees are the first under new leadership at the NBCC after many of its board members departed in 2020 amid a dispute over how to respond to the summer's Black Lives Matters protests.

Three of last year's most talked about first novels, Raven Leilani's "Luster," Megha Majumdar's "A Burning" and Douglas Stuart's "Shuggie Bain," are nominees for the John Leonard Prize for best first book, fiction or nonfiction. The other finalists are Kerri Arsenault's "Mill Town," Karla Cornejo Villavicencio's "The Undocumented Americans," Brandon Taylor's "Real Life" and "C Pam Zhang's "How Much of These Hills Is Gold."

The Leonard award is named for the late literary critic and Newsday columnist, who helped found the NBCC in 1974.