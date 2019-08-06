Celebrating 15 years of Hamptons' Authors Night

This summer, East Hampton Library’s Authors Night celebrates its 15th year of bringing together book lovers and book writers for an evening of cocktails and conversation under a classic white tent. Hosted once again by founding honorary chair and Massapequa native Alec Baldwin, the charity event taking place Saturday benefits the East Hampton Library, and is the Hamptons’ literary fete of the season.

Located again at the 555 Field (555 Montauk Hwy. in Amagansett), parking is free and plentiful. Guests can mix and mingle with local literati for book signings while sipping wine from Domaine Franey Wines & Spirits and beer from Montauk Brewing Co. or sampling hors d’oeuvres including pulled chicken sliders from Smokin’ Wolf BBQ and a raw seafood bar from Beach House Catering. Walk-ins are welcome.

If you've never been to Authors Night, here is a cheat sheet for making your first time a success:

LONG ISLAND LOVE

This year, many of the authors have Long Island ties, including East End locals like former Newsday reporter Robert A. Caro, “Working”; Stephanie Krikorian, “Zen Bender”; Tom Clavin, “Valley Forge”; and Jodi Moreno, “More with Less: Whole Food Cooking Made Irresistibly Simple."

The island is getting plenty of literary love in the books themselves. In attendance will be Cristina Alger, bestselling author of “The Banker’s Wife,” who uses Suffolk County as a backdrop for her addictive new crime novel, "Girls Like Us," inspired by the real-life Gilgo Beach murders.

Also on hand will be Nicola Harrison author of "Montauk: A Novel," which is set in 1938 and follows Beatrice Bordeaux, caught between the allure of the lavish society parties and the solitude of the town’s natural beauty.

"Out East," John Glynn’s debut memoir which was named an Oprah Magazine Best LGBTQ Book of 2019, draws an unforgettable portrait of a life-altering summer in a Montauk share house.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Attendees can also meet bestselling novelist Peter Blauner, author of "Sunrise Highway," a gripping psychological thriller that charts a trail of murders stretching along the South Shore highway.

CELEBRITY SPOTTING

Along with host Baldwin with his book, “You Can’t Spell America Without Me: The Really Tremendous Inside Story of My Fantastic First Year as President Donald J. Trump," and his wife, author Hilaria Baldwin with “The Living Clearly Method: 5 Principles for a Fit Body, Healthy Mind & Joyful Life,” other guaranteed star sightings include musician Rosanne Cash with “Composed: A Memoir” and “Bird on a Blade” with Dan Rizzie; actress Bridget Moynahan with “Our Shoes, Our Selves: 40 Women, 40 Stories, 40 Pairs of Shoes” with Amanda Benchley, and life guru Gretchen Rubin with "Outer Order, Inner Calm: Declutter and Organize to Make More Room for Happiness." The evening also coincides with one epic celebrity’s birthday: Snoopy. Be sure to find Andrew Blauner, editor of “The Peanuts Papers: Writers and Cartoonists on Charlie Brown, Snoopy & the Gang, and the Meaning of Life,” to help him celebrate.

DINNER PARTY

After the book signings, continue the night with a literary dinner party ($300, includes entrance to Authors Night and dinner). Post-reception meals take place in local Hampton homes and offer an intimate setting to meet your favorite authors, including Candace Bushnell with her book “Is There Still Sex in the City?", Dani Shapiro with “Inheritance” and Dr. Ruth K. Westheimer with “Sex for Dummies." Hear the stories behind the books, as well as what these authors might be working on next.

RADIO WAVES

Can’t tear yourself away from the beach? Tune into WPPB 88.3 Peconic Public Broadcasting to hear host Bridget LeRoy interview authors live during the event.

ALL FOR A GOOD CAUSE

All proceeds, including book sales, support the East Hampton Library. Last year, the event generated more than $400,000, all of which directly supports the local community year-round, through outreach programs like ESL classes, resources for seniors, cultural events and more.