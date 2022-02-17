TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
EntertainmentBooks

Elliot Page memoir 'Pageboy' to be published in 2023

Actor Elliot Page, seen in 2021 at the

Actor Elliot Page, seen in 2021 at the Met gala in Manhattan, is at work on a memoir. Credit: Invision / AP / Evan Agostini

By The Associated Press
Print

Elliot Page is working on a memoir in which he will write about everything from his Oscar-nominated film career to becoming a prominent transgender person.

Flatiron Books announced Thursday that "Pageboy" will be published next year.

"The memoir will delve into Page’s relationship with his body, his experiences as one of the most famous trans people in the world, and will cover mental health, assault, love, relationships, sex, and the cesspool that Hollywood can be," according to Flatiron.

Formerly known as Ellen Page, the actor who turns 35 on Monday came out as transgender in 2020 and is known for such films as "Juno" and "Inception." He currently stars in the Netflix series "The Umbrella Academy."

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

Mike Pedro, of Yaphank, and Meghan Pilkington, of
Two LIers to appear on new season of 'Temptation Island'
"Stranger Things" cast members Joe Keery, from left,
'Stranger Things' to launch season 4 in May, will end after season 5
Thea Morales of Rosie's Vintage in Huntington, has
LI vintage store supplies props for 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'
Sam Waterston as D.A. Jack McCoy in the
Dun! Dun! Here's what to expect when 'Law & Order' returns after 12 years
Jamie-Lynn Sigler attends the 2019 MTV Video Music
'Sopranos' star Sigler suggests Meadow and A.J. survived finale
Mj Rodriguez attends FX's "Pose" third and finale
'Pose' star Rodriguez to receive GLAAD Media Awards honor
Didn’t find what you were looking for?