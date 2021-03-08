TODAY'S PAPER
E L James' 'Freed,' as told by Christian Grey, to be published in June

By The Associated Press
Christian Grey is tying up the loose ends of his side of the story this summer. "Freed: Fifty Shades Freed as told by Christian" is set to hit shelves on June 1, the publisher said Sunday.

The book is the conclusion to author E L James’ trilogy from Christian’s point of view. Previous books include "Grey" and "Darker."

English author Erika Leonard, who writes the novels under the pen name E L James, said in a statement that "Freed" has been a labor of love.

"For me, just as for Anastasia Steele, Christian is a challenging, infuriating, and endlessly fascinating character," she added. "Living in his head is exhausting, but I got to explore aspects of his life in Freed that we only glimpsed in the original trilogy."

"Freed" will be published by the Bloom Books imprint of Sourcebooks. James’ "Fifty Shades of Grey" trilogy has sold over 150 million copies worldwide and was adapted into a series of films that made over $1.3 billion at the worldwide box office.

