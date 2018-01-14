TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 17° Good Morning
Broken Clouds 17° Good Morning
EntertainmentBooks

What’s new: David Frum on ‘Trumpocracy,’ Mira T. Lee’s debut novel, Robert Harris’ ‘Munich’

"Trumpocracy" by David Frum. Photo Credit: Harper

By Tom Beer tom.beer@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

TRUMPOCRACY: The Corruption of the American Republic, by David Frum. Can’t get your hands on Michael Wolff’s “Fire and Fury”? There are a raft of new books on President Trump marking his first year in office. This one, by a former speechwriter for George W. Bush, sounds warning bells for American democracy. (Harper, $25.99)

MUNICH, by Robert Harris. The author of “Fatherland” returns to Nazi Germany in this new historical thriller. In 1938, a British diplomat travels with Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain to meet Hitler in Munich, where he encounters his old Oxford chum, a German involved in the secret plot to oust Hitler. Can the pair stop appeasement? (Knopf, $27.95)

EVERYTHING HERE IS BEAUTIFUL, by Mira T. Lee. This debut novel is, in the author’s words, a “messy family drama” — in other words, the best kind of drama. It focuses on two Chinese-American sisters, responsible Miranda and irresponsible Lucia, who is grappling with mental illness in the wake of their mother’s death. Can Miranda save Lucia if she doesn’t want to be saved? (Pamela Dorman Books, $26)

By Tom Beer tom.beer@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Entertainment

Edgar Ramirez stars as Gianni Versace in the ‘Assassination of Versace’: Criss is electrifying
Lindsay Lohan and talk show host Wendy Williams Lohan: I’m ‘stalkerish’ about pursuing ‘Mean Girls’ sequel
Cress Williams stars as the DC Comics hero ‘Black Lightning’: Superhero series a welcome addition
Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie and Saoirse Ronan attend See photos from the 2018 Critics' Choice Awards
President Barack Obama with David Letterman, whose interview Obama talks dance moves, politics on new Letterman show
Jennifer Lopez will appear in an upcoming J.Lo to guest star on 'Will & Grace'