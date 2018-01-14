TRUMPOCRACY: The Corruption of the American Republic, by David Frum. Can’t get your hands on Michael Wolff’s “Fire and Fury”? There are a raft of new books on President Trump marking his first year in office. This one, by a former speechwriter for George W. Bush, sounds warning bells for American democracy. (Harper, $25.99)

MUNICH, by Robert Harris. The author of “Fatherland” returns to Nazi Germany in this new historical thriller. In 1938, a British diplomat travels with Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain to meet Hitler in Munich, where he encounters his old Oxford chum, a German involved in the secret plot to oust Hitler. Can the pair stop appeasement? (Knopf, $27.95)

EVERYTHING HERE IS BEAUTIFUL, by Mira T. Lee. This debut novel is, in the author’s words, a “messy family drama” — in other words, the best kind of drama. It focuses on two Chinese-American sisters, responsible Miranda and irresponsible Lucia, who is grappling with mental illness in the wake of their mother’s death. Can Miranda save Lucia if she doesn’t want to be saved? (Pamela Dorman Books, $26)