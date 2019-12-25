TODAY'S PAPER
31° Good Evening
SEARCH
31° Good Evening
EntertainmentBooks

'Game of Thrones' author George R.R. Martin opens bookstore in Santa Fe, N.M.

George R.R. Martin attends the premiere of the

George R.R. Martin attends the premiere of the film "Tolkien" at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on May 8. Credit: Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello

By The Associated Press
Print

"Game of Thrones" author and television producer George R.R. Martin is adding bookstore owner to his resume.

The 71-year-old fantasy writer quietly opened Beastly Books last month in Santa Fe, next to the movie theater he revived in 2013, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.

The shop sells books by him and by local authors and "Game of Thrones" merchandise.

Martin, a longtime Santa Fe resident, wrote on his blog that he opened the bookstore in part because the lobby of his Jean Cocteau Cinema theater was too small to display books by visiting authors.

Martin in June joined a New Mexico-based art collective known as Meow Wolf.

He will serve as "chief world builder" for a permanent installation inside a multidimensional Santa Fe mystery house.

Martin's novel series, "A Song of Ice and Fire," inspired the HBO TV show "Game of Thrones." It aired its eighth and final season in May.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Tess Romero as Elena Canero-Reed in Disney+ series What's new in January on the streaming services
J.P. Rosenbaum attends a WE tv event for LI 'Bachelorette' winner 'definitely progressing' 
Adam Driver attends the "Marriage Story" UK Adam Driver to host first 'SNL' of 2020
Tiffani Amber Thiessen, now starring in Netflix's "Alexa Tiffani Thiessen talks  her favorite LI beach, more
Eddie Murphy, center, is flanked by fellow comedians Eddie Murphy's triumphant return to 'SNL'
"Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak is inducted Pat Sajak opens up about his health scare
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search