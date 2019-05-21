TODAY'S PAPER
George R.R. Martin teases next book, says 'GoT's' finale 'was an ending, but it was also a beginning'

The 70-year-old says he's working on the next installment, "The Winds of Winter." He says he knows it's late "but it will be done." 

George R.R. Martin, author of the popular book series "A Song of Ice and Fire," in Toronto on March 12, 2012. Photo Credit: AP/Nathan Denette

By The Associated Press
What's next for "Game of Thrones?"

The author, whose work was adapted into the HBO series that drew a record-setting numbers of viewers for Sunday's finale, says it's "been a wild ride." George R.R. Martin wrote on Monday that it "was an ending, but it was also a beginning."

The 70-year-old says he's working on the next installment, "The Winds of Winter." He says he knows it's late "but it will be done." He's just not saying when. He says "A Dream of Spring" will follow.

Martin says he hears people asking will it have the same ending as the show or will it be different.

Martin writes: "Well. yes. And no." He says he'll write it, people can read it and then everyone can "argue about it on the internet."

