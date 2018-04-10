Harry Potter books sport new covers for 20th anniversary

“Harry Potter” is getting a new look.

For the 20th anniversary of J.K. Rowling’s groundbreaking young-adult fantasy series this year, a special reissue will feature new covers designed by illustrator Brian Selznick, author of “The Invention of Hugo Cabret” and “Wonderstruck.” The seven reissues, published by Scholastic, will go on sale in paperback on June 26, priced $12.99-$16.99. A boxed set, selling for $100, will follow in September.

Scholastic published Rowling’s first novel, “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” in the United States in 1998, with an initial print of 50,000 copies. The series has now sold more than 180 million copies in the United States, and more than 500 million worldwide.

Scholastic’s anniversary series isn’t the only way “Harry Potter” is being celebrated this year. “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” will debut on Broadway April 22, the British Library’s exhibition “Harry Potter: A History of Magic” will open at the New-York Historical Society on Oct. 5 and the movie “Fantastic Beasts: Crimes of Grindelwald” opens in theaters Nov. 16.