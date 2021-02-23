TODAY'S PAPER
Hillary Clinton and Louise Penny co-writing mystery novel

"State of Terror," the mystery novel co-written

 "State of Terror," the mystery novel co-written by former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, above, and Canadian author Louise Penny, will be published on Oct. 12. Credit: Invision / AP / Evan Agostini

By The Associated Press
Print

One of the world's better known fans of mystery novels, Hillary Rodham Clinton, is now writing one.

Clinton is teaming up with her friend, the novelist Louise Penny, on "State of Terror," which has a plot that might occur to someone of Clinton's background: A "novice" secretary of state, working in the administration of a rival politician, tries to solve a wave of terrorist attacks. The novel comes out Oct. 12, and will be jointly released by Clinton's publisher, Simon & Schuster, and Penny's, St. Martin's Press.

"Writing a thriller with Louise is a dream come true," Clinton, who has expressed admiration for Penny and other mystery writers in the past, said in a statement Tuesday. "I’ve relished every one of her books and their characters as well as her friendship. Now we’re joining our experiences to explore the complex world of high stakes diplomacy and treachery. All is not as it first appears."

Penny, an award-winning author from Canada whose novels include "The Cruelest Month" and "The Brutal Telling," said in a statement that she could not "say yes fast enough" to the chance of working with Clinton.

