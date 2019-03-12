Howard Stern is poised to hit the bestseller lists again.

More than 20 years after the publication of “Private Parts” and “Miss America,” the radio shock jock has written another book.

Simon & Schuster announced Tuesday that it will publish “Howard Stern Comes Again,” by the talk show host who was raised in Roosevelt and Rockville Centre. It goes on sale May 14 and was already No. One, based on preorders, on Amazon Tuesday morning.

Simon & Schuster released the cover of the new book — Stern, 65, appears clothed, thank you very much — but revealed little about the contents except to claim that it was “worth the wait.” Publisher Jonathan Karp said he had waited two years for Stern to deliver the manuscript.

Stern’s literary debut, “Private Parts,” was a massive bestseller when it was released in 1993, selling out its first printing of 250,000 within a couple of hours, according to S&S. As Newsday reported the day after the book’s release, at least 10,000 fans showed up for a signing at a Barnes & Noble in midtown Manhattan; the crowd “made Fifth Avenue look like the Long Island Expressway at rush hour.”

“Private Parts” spent 20 weeks on The New York Times bestseller list and became a hit 1997 movie starring Stern as himself.

A publicist would not say if any Long Island appearances were scheduled for Stern's book tour.