Huma Abedin, the close aide to Hillary Clinton and estranged wife of disgraced former Rep. Anthony Weiner, has a memoir coming out this fall.

Abedin's "Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds" will be released Nov. 2, Scribner told The Associated Press on Thursday.

Abedin will tell "her inspiring story, coming of age as an American Muslim, the daughter of Indian and Pakistani scholars who split their time between Saudi Arabia, the United States, and the UK," according to the publisher. " 'Both/And' grapples with family, legacy, identity, faith, marriage, and motherhood," Scribner announced. "It shares Huma Abedin’s personal accounts as a longtime aide to Hillary Clinton during Mrs. Clinton’s years as First Lady, U.S. Senator, a presidential candidate, Secretary of State, and Democratic Presidential Nominee, and a candid and moving reckoning of Ms. Abedin’s marriage to former Congressman Anthony Weiner."

Abedin, for years an object of speculation, said in a statement that her memoir will allow her to define herself.

"For most of my life, I was viewed through the lens of others, a refraction of someone else’s pronoun. ‘They’ as in the parents who raised me; ‘she’ as in the woman I worked for; and ‘he’ as in the man I married," Abedin said.