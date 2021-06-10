TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
EntertainmentBooks

Huma Abedin, longtime Hillary Clinton aide, has a book deal

Huma Abedin's memoir, "Both/And: A Life in Many

Huma Abedin's memoir, "Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds," will be published in November. Credit: Invision / AP / Andy Kropa

By The Associated Press
Print

Huma Abedin, the close aide to Hillary Clinton and estranged wife of disgraced former Rep. Anthony Weiner, has a memoir coming out this fall.

Abedin's "Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds" will be released Nov. 2, Scribner told The Associated Press on Thursday.

Abedin will tell "her inspiring story, coming of age as an American Muslim, the daughter of Indian and Pakistani scholars who split their time between Saudi Arabia, the United States, and the UK," according to the publisher. " 'Both/And' grapples with family, legacy, identity, faith, marriage, and motherhood," Scribner announced. "It shares Huma Abedin’s personal accounts as a longtime aide to Hillary Clinton during Mrs. Clinton’s years as First Lady, U.S. Senator, a presidential candidate, Secretary of State, and Democratic Presidential Nominee, and a candid and moving reckoning of Ms. Abedin’s marriage to former Congressman Anthony Weiner."

Abedin, for years an object of speculation, said in a statement that her memoir will allow her to define herself.

"For most of my life, I was viewed through the lens of others, a refraction of someone else’s pronoun. ‘They’ as in the parents who raised me; ‘she’ as in the woman I worked for; and ‘he’ as in the man I married," Abedin said.

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

Jeffrey Toobin returned as CNN legal analyst on
Jeffrey Toobin back at CNN after Zoom call incident
Carrie Underwood accepts the award for video of
CMT Awards: Underwood wins; Knight, H.E.R. perform
Animator Don Duga of Baiting Hollow died on
Animator Don Duga dies at 87; worked on TV holiday specials
Comedian Tituss Burgess will reportedly guest host ABC's
Report: 'Bachelor in Paradise' hosts named
Taraji P. Henson is set to play orphanage
Taraji P. Henson to play Miss Hannigan in NBC's live 'Annie'
Chris Harrison told fans of the "Bachelor" franchise
Chris Harrison officially out as 'Bachelor' franchise host
Didn’t find what you were looking for?