James Patterson co-writing children's book on Albert Einstein's scientific discoveries

Little Brown will release the first of three planned books next fall.

James Patterson is set for a collaboration with

By The Associated Press
James Patterson, already co-writing a novel with former President Bill Clinton, is now set for a collaboration with the managers of Albert Einstein's archives.

The best-selling novelist is developing a series for middle schoolers inspired by Einstein's scientific discoveries. Patterson even worked in an innovation of his own. The young protagonist, Max Einstein, is a girl. Patterson told The Associated Press during a recent interview that he wanted to highlight the need for more women in science and technology.

The titles of the books have yet to be determined. Little Brown will release the first of three planned books next fall.

