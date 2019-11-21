TODAY'S PAPER
James Taylor audio memoir coming early next year

James Taylor performs at a 75th birthday celebration

James Taylor performs at a 75th birthday celebration for Joni Mitchell in Los Angeles on Nov. 7, 2018. Credit: Invision/AP / Richard Shotwell

By The Associated Press
James Taylor isn’t working on a typical rock star memoir.

The 71-year-old singer-songwriter has a deal with producer-distributor Audible for the audio-only “Break Shot,” focusing on his early years and ending on “the cusp” of his 1970s fame. Scheduled for early 2020, the book features an interview with journalist Bill Flanagan and highlights from his music. Taylor’s hits include “Fire and Rain,” “You’ve Got a Friend” and "Handy Man.”

In a statement Thursday, Taylor said the book would cover his “beginnings,” the “on-ramp to the road” he still travels on. Taylor grew up in Massachusetts and North Carolina and by the late 1960s had attracted enough admirers to sign with The Beatles’ Apple label.

The Amazon.com-owned Audible has previously reached deals with authors Robert Caro and Michel Lewis, among others.

By The Associated Press

