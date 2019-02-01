TODAY'S PAPER
16° Good Morning
16° Good Morning
EntertainmentBooks

Unseen writing by J.D. Salinger will be published, family says

Author J.D. Salinger, in a photo taken for

Author J.D. Salinger, in a photo taken for the book jacket of his 1951 novel, "The Catcher in the Rye." His son confirms that unseen work by the late author will be published. Photo Credit: AP/Lotte Jacobi

By Tom Beer tom.beer@newsday.com @TomBeerBooks
Print

J.D. Salinger could be back on the bestseller lists more than five decades after his last story appeared.

In an interview with The Guardian newspaper, Salinger’s son, Matt Salinger, said that unseen writing by his father exists and will be published. Salinger told The Guardian, “This was somebody who was writing for 50 years without publishing, so that’s a lot of material.”

The author, who died in 2010, was celebrated for “The Catcher in the Rye,” a classic novel of teenage alienation that has sold millions since it was published in 1951. For decades Salinger lived out of the public eye in a small New Hampshire town and published nothing.

Matt Salinger added that he and his father’s widow were “going as fast as we freaking can” to ready the work for publication — he hopes within a decade.

Headshot

Books and travel editor Tom Beer, at Newsday since 2007, likes nothing better than a good book and a long trip.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Erinn Hayes and Kevin James in a scene These are LI's 12 most memorable TV characters
Jussie Smollett arrives at the 73rd annual Golden 'Empire' actor defends himself in 1st comments since attack
It had everything that makes a halftime show These are the 10 most memorable halftime shows ever
Victoria Gotti at the Sea Grill in Manhattan LI's Victoria Gotti talks about her new movie
Executive producer Jennie Snyder Urman, left, and Gina 'Jane the Virgin' draws tears as show prepares for its end
Bryan Cranston attends the 2018 Performer Peer Group Bryan Cranston to star in new TV legal thriller