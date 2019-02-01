Unseen writing by J.D. Salinger will be published, family says

J.D. Salinger could be back on the bestseller lists more than five decades after his last story appeared.

In an interview with The Guardian newspaper, Salinger’s son, Matt Salinger, said that unseen writing by his father exists and will be published. Salinger told The Guardian, “This was somebody who was writing for 50 years without publishing, so that’s a lot of material.”

The author, who died in 2010, was celebrated for “The Catcher in the Rye,” a classic novel of teenage alienation that has sold millions since it was published in 1951. For decades Salinger lived out of the public eye in a small New Hampshire town and published nothing.

Matt Salinger added that he and his father’s widow were “going as fast as we freaking can” to ready the work for publication — he hopes within a decade.