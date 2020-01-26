Having worked for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority for 14 years, Jerry Mikorenda is well-versed in the ins and outs of New York’s transit system. But it was Mikorenda’s other experience with public transportation — as a daily Long Island Rail Road commuter — that really came in handy when he decided to write his latest book.

Over the course of a dozen years, Mikorenda penned “America’s First Freedom Rider: Elizabeth Jennings, Chester A. Arthur, and the Early Fight for Civil Rights” (Lyons Press, $24.36) during his daily commutes to and from Northport on the LIRR.

The book tells the little-known story of Jennings, who — a century before Rosa Parks made her mark — helped desegregate New York’s transit system. After refusing to get off an all-white Third Avenue Railroad horsecar, Jennings was violently removed by a conductor. Represented by her attorney, future U.S. President Chester A. Arthur, Jennings sued the railroad, and won.

Mikorenda, 64, who works in the MTA’s legal department, recently spoke to Newsday about the challenges of writing on transit, while riding on transit.

What was it about Elizabeth Jennings’ story that intrigued you? Was part of it your own work in the transit system?

To be honest, not really. She gets on this bus and she’s discriminated against. She’s treated horribly. She gets thrown off the bus the first time. And the question I really wanted to ask for myself and for the reader was: What made her get up off the ground after being violently thrown off that bus, or horse carriage, if you will, and run back on there? Because that’s what she does. She runs back on and shocks the conductor and the driver, and they take off down the road.

Did you actually write most of this book while riding the train?

I just hate to waste time. If I’m ever waiting around for something or somebody, or something hasn’t happened when its supposed to, I’m always like, “What else can I be doing?” Sitting on the train, I just felt like, “How can I use this time better?” — because it’s two hours each way. Four hours a day. This is a big chunk of what I do. So, I started saying, out of necessity when I knew I wanted to write this book, “I’ve got to start figuring how I can work on the train.” So, over time, I started developing my own little process.

Would you have your laptop opened up and some papers in front of you? What was the process?

I figured, “I’m writing about old school, I’m going to go old school,” and just bring a notebook, some papers and have the materials I need. A lot of times, because I couldn’t carry a ton of books with me — I just wasn’t one of these backpack people — I would take pictures of a couple of pages of a book and bring that along so I could refer to it when I’d need to. I’d bring a book along with sticky notes on the pages I’d need to look at. And then I would sit down and start to write the narratives.

A lot of people sit down and want to write and say, “I’m going to write 50 pages. It’s just going to pour out of me.” But I really went the other way and said, “If I can write 150 to 200 words on the way in and on the way home …” Over time it did add up.

Were you ever the annoying guy taking up three seats because you’ve got a bunch of papers spread out?

I did have papers spread out, but I would feel too guilty if I saw somebody was looking for a seat, and I’d say, “I’m sorry. Do you want me to move all my stuff?” There was one time — it was a snowstorm and they were making all the in-between stops. I think it was the stop before Mineola. Somebody got on and said, “I’d like to sit down.” So I pulled together all my stuff and put it all away. She gets off at Mineola, a minute later. But a lot of times, people, if they see you’re working, they leave you alone.

And a lot of time, people would sit down and I’d keep writing. I’d always keep my stuff together so I could bail out at any moment. I’m proud that I actually never missed a stop, because there were a lot of times I was writing right up until the last second.