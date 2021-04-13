TODAY'S PAPER
Rowling children's story 'The Christmas Pig' out in October

"Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling's new book will

"Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling's new book will be published this fall. Credit: AP / Christophe Ena

By The Associated Press
J.K. Rowling has a new book coming this fall, a holiday children's story with all new characters.

Scholastic announced Tuesday that "The Christmas Pig," the story of a boy named Jack and a beloved toy (Dur Pig), which goes missing, will be released worldwide Oct. 12.

"But Christmas Eve is a night for miracles and lost causes, a night when all things can come to life ... even toys," according to Scholastic. "And Jack’s newest toy — the Christmas Pig (DP’s replacement) — has a daring plan: Together they’ll embark on a magical journey to seek something lost, and to save the best friend Jack has ever known."

Rowling is best known for her "Harry Potter" fantasy series, but also has published detective novels under the pen name J.K. Galbraith and such children's works as "The Ickabog." Her new book will be illustrated by Jim Field.

