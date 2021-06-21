For her tour this fall to promote her memoir "Going There," Katie Couric is anticipating not only the interest of her fans but also a return to something like a pre-pandemic world.

Book events have remained mostly virtual even as movie theaters and concert halls have begun reopening. Couric's 11-city tour, announced Monday by Little, Brown and Company and Live Nation, will very much be in person, and well beyond the scale of book stores and libraries and other typical settings for authors. She opens Oct. 28 at Boston's Orpheum Theatre, two days after "Going There" is released, and her itinerary also includes Beacon Theatre in Manhattan, Atlanta Symphony Hall and the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Special guests, to be announced, with be joining her at each stop.

"Given the challenging period we’ve been through, I’m so excited to be out in the world, creating a sense of community and a place where we can all get together for meaningful conversations, and have some fun, too," Couric said in statement.

The tour will be produced by Live Nation, the concert promoter that previously worked on an author event scaled even higher — Michelle Obama's tour for her 2018 memoir "Becoming."

While Obama appeared at the Forum in Los Angeles and other venues with seating capacities of 10,000 or more, Couric's tour is more in line with Hillary Clinton's events for her 2017 book "What Happened" or David Sedaris' planned stops this fall for "A Carnival of Snackeries: Diaries: Volume Two." The Orpheum in Boston, the Beacon in New York City and other stops have capacities of 2,000 to 3,000.

Publishers so far have hesitated to announce plans for future tours, though some in-person appearances are taking place.