“Lake Success” may soon be coming to HBO.

The 2018 novel by Gary Shteyngart — named for the village in Nassau County — is being adapted for a limited series on the premium cable channel. Jake Gyllenhaal, who was nominated for an Oscar for his performance in the 2005 film “Brokeback Mountain,” will star and executive produce.

“Lake Success” is the story of Barry Cohen, a Manhattan hedge-fund manager and father of an autistic son, who impulsively boards a Greyhound bus at Port Authority and sets out on a woolly road trip through America, hoping to reunite with his college girlfriend. The journey includes a stop in Lake Success, a place with mythic resonance for Barry from his childhood as the son of Queens pool man.

In her Newsday review, Marion Winik wrote that “Lake Success” is “a work with equal parts smarts and heart to go with the steady hilarity of its plot and prose. Newsday named the novel one the Top 10 books of the year.

The series will be Gyllenhaal’s TV acting debut.