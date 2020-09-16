Lil Nas X writes children's alphabet picture book

Two-time Grammy Award winner Lil Nas X, whose single "Old Town Road" became a surprise-hit, 12-time platinum record last year, has penned a children's book.

"I'm dropping the best kids book of all time soon! C IS FOR COUNTRY, out January 5, 2021 from @randomhousekids," the country-trap star, 21, born Montero Lamar Hill, wrote on social media Tuesday. "I can't wait to share it with you all."

With illustrations by Theodore Taylor III and aimed at ages 3 to 7, the alphabet picture book features Lil Nas X and his pony, Panini, as they travel through "wide-open pastures," encountering "farm animals, guitar music, cowboy hats, and all things country," publisher Random House says on its website.