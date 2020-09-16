TODAY'S PAPER
68° Good Evening
SEARCH
68° Good Evening
EntertainmentBooks

Lil Nas X writes children's alphabet picture book

"Old Town Road" hitmaker Lil Nas X

 "Old Town Road" hitmaker Lil Nas X has written a children's book set to be published early next year. Credit: Getty Images for The Recording Academy / Emma McIntyre

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Two-time Grammy Award winner Lil Nas X, whose single "Old Town Road" became a surprise-hit, 12-time platinum record last year, has penned a children's book.

"I'm dropping the best kids book of all time soon! C IS FOR COUNTRY, out January 5, 2021 from @randomhousekids," the country-trap star, 21, born Montero Lamar Hill, wrote on social media Tuesday. "I can't wait to share it with you all."

With illustrations by Theodore Taylor III and aimed at ages 3 to 7, the alphabet picture book features Lil Nas X and his pony, Panini, as they travel through "wide-open pastures," encountering "farm animals, guitar music, cowboy hats, and all things country," publisher Random House says on its website.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

More Entertainment

Sea Cliff native Kate McKinnon will begin her LI's McKinnon, rest of cast, returning to 'SNL'
Lorraine Bracco stars in HGTV's "My Big Italian LI's Bracco to renovate Sicily house for new HGTV show
CNBC "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer said that CNBC's Cramer apologizes for calling Pelosi derisive name
Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong in HBO's "Succession" Our critic picks who should, will win the Emmys
Jimmy Kimmel will host this year's Emmy Awards This year's Emmy ceremony will be unlike any other
The expanded streaming service has been in the ViacomCBS to rebrand CBS All Access as Paramount Plus
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search