Lin-Manuel Miranda writing picture book to inspire young people

Lin-Manuel Miranda performs at a gun-control rally in

Lin-Manuel Miranda performs at a gun-control rally in Washington on March 24. Photo Credit: AP / Andrew Harnik

By The Associated Press
Lin-Manuel Miranda is working on a picture book that he hopes will inspire young people.

“Gmorning, Gnight!: Little Pep Talks for Me & You” will be published Oct. 23, Random House announced Tuesday. The book will be illustrated by Jonny Sun. It will feature “affirmations” the “Hamilton” creator has posted on Twitter over the years.

Random House is calling the book a “touchstone” for those in need of “a lift.” A portion of the proceeds will be donated to charitable organizations for education, literacy and other initiatives.
 

